Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.80.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

