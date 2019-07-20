Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MLND. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

MLND stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

