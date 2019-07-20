Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to “Buy”

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $602.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 23,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $50,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,485 shares of company stock worth $2,046,587. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

