Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given $3.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 60 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IZEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.39% of IZEA Worldwide worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 385,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

