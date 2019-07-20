Zacks: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Transcat’s rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 22 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $124,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $780,392.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,462 shares of company stock valued at $842,642. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 28,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,849. The company has a market cap of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. Transcat has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Transcat had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

