Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report sales of $44.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.63 million. ZIX posted sales of $17.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $167.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.47 million to $167.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200.57 million, with estimates ranging from $193.60 million to $207.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ZIX had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 646,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. ZIX has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ZIX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.