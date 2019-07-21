$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Quotient Technology posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.

Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a "c" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.20.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 282,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $15.98.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,936 shares of company stock worth $295,578 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

