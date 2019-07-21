-$0.11 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

NAT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 32.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 351.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. 23.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

