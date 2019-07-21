$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ship Finance International reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SFL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 471,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.28. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 416.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.