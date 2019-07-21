$0.22 EPS Expected for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Paramount Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $191.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.26 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.66. 1,232,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,454. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,466,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $89,089,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 176,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 99,267 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

