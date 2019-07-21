$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $63.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $70,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 64.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $488,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 133.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 180,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,102. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

