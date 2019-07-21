$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.70%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 830,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 104,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.11. 367,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.