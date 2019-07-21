$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.26 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. UBS Group raised to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

