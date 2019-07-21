$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,961 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,849,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

