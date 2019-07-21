$222.97 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $222.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.52 million. Masimo posted sales of $211.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $919.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.70 million to $920.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

MASI traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $153.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Masimo has a 12 month low of $96.14 and a 12 month high of $155.30.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $4,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,288.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,731 shares of company stock valued at $30,167,113. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,622,000 after buying an additional 587,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $53,357,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,807,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 412,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 234,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,867,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

