$224.42 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will report sales of $224.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $287.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $908.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $913.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $952.25 million, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $970.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $227.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 384,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 39,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.