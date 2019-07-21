$42.66 Million in Sales Expected for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce sales of $42.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $44.16 million. Retrophin posted sales of $41.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $172.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.65 million to $175.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $195.21 million, with estimates ranging from $183.87 million to $202.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $65,469.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,489.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $28,876.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $194,503. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 300,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 214,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter.

RTRX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 590,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $878.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.93.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

