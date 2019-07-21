$42.95 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report $42.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $87.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $200.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.69 million to $214.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $276.80 million, with estimates ranging from $260.60 million to $298.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 490,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $191.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

