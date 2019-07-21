$521.26 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce sales of $521.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.60 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $512.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.63. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $551.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.15. 211,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $808,141.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $771,308.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,036.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $2,446,950. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 27.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

