$530.02 Million in Sales Expected for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) will post sales of $530.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.66 million. Alliance Resource Partners reported sales of $516.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alliance Resource Partners.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ ARLP remained flat at $$16.96 during trading hours on Friday. 416,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 931.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.