$723.21 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce sales of $723.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.64 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

ZION stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 3,144,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.76.

In other news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,424,658. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 422.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 460,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.9% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.9% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 49,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.