$749.62 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post sales of $749.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $877.72 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $816.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.69 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,951,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,792,110. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,664,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 663,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

