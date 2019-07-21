$85.25 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $85.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $78.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $359.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.59 million to $371.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $402.90 million, with estimates ranging from $375.91 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $471,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,849.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $933,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $288,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. 188,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.