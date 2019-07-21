888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Receives GBX 213.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 213.75 ($2.79).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Wandisco in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

LON 888 traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 163 ($2.13). 250,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,800. 888 Holdings Public has a 52-week low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 260.20 ($3.40). The company has a market cap of $599.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.75.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

