ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.40 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $27.14 on Thursday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

