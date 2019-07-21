Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of AGRO opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $159.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,466,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,334,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,660,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 611,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.