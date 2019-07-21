Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Announces Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 24.86%. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider Kunio Sano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $39,456 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

