Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Alliance Data Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.50-19.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $19.50-19.75 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $133.56 and a 52-week high of $250.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

