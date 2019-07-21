Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,300.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We expect continued strength in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, AWS and Advertising, which should continue to be a tailwind for operating margin and allow the company to invest more heavily in its retail capabilities, including one-day delivery. As we look ahead to 3Q, we expect management to guide revenue above expectations driven by a strong Prime Day (items sold up ~75% y/y), though believe margin guidance will come in below the Street due to incremental investments in one-day shipping, international, and AWS. Amazon is well- positioned as the leader in retail/cloud, and should continue to gain share in the advertising market as it adds new tools/services, makes strategic acquisitions (Sizmek), and leverages its valuable consumer data. We maintain our $2,300 PT.””

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,193.89.

AMZN opened at $1,964.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,896.89. The firm has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

