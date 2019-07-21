American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $964.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $82,179.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.