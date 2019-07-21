Analysts Anticipate ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Analysts expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report sales of $1.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArQule’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $3.00 million. ArQule reported sales of $13.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $6.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $11.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.20 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 83.15%.

ARQL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other ArQule news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 307,692 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 221.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARQL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 1,283,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,981. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. ArQule has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

