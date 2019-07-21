Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to Post $0.92 EPS

Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.91. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.13.

NYSE IRET traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. 26,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,472. The company has a market cap of $701.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,449,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 466.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

