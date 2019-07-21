Analysts Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.48. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $172.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.83 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sidoti downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on Salem Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. 93,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,832.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $137,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,683.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 4,516.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ducommun by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

