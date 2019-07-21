Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $67.24

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at $20,365,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,387 shares of company stock worth $7,256,233 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,677. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.