Analysts Set Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Price Target at $8.34

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

FET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,885,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 399,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 949,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,687. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.