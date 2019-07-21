Analyzing EV Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EVEP) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:PXD)

EV Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EVEP) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of EV Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of EV Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EV Energy Partners and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EV Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $9.42 billion 2.47 $978.00 million $6.31 21.88

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EV Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EV Energy Partners and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EV Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 22 1 2.86

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $201.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.12%.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. EV Energy Partners does not pay a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EV Energy Partners and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EV Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 11.89% 9.31% 6.19%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats EV Energy Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EV Energy Partners

EV Energy Partners, L.P. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties are located in the Barnett Shale; the San Juan Basin; the Appalachian Basin; Michigan; Central Texas; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana; the Mid?Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; and the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had estimated net proved reserves of 12.6 million barrels of oil; 575.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and 33.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. EV Energy GP, L.P. serves as the general partner of EV Energy Partners, L.P. EV Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas. On April 2, 2018, EV Energy Partners, L.P., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

