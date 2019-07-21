Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APY. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

APY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 495,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.19. Apergy has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.37 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.47%. Apergy’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apergy by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

