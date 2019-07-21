Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of AINV opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 86,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

