Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.82.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,013,786,000 after purchasing an additional 417,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,453,547,000 after purchasing an additional 295,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,620,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,321,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.