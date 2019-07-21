ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €209.62 ($243.74).

