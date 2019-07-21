ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASML opened at $223.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. ASML has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $226.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 10.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

