Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $134.05. 299,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $700,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,652,718.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 44,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $5,339,152.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,149,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,241. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.