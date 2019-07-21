Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8) Insider Tim Finlayson Purchases 2,143 Shares

Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8) insider Tim Finlayson purchased 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.00 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of A$15,001.00 ($10,639.01).

Audinategroupltd stock opened at A$7.86 ($5.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.13 million and a PE ratio of 436.67.

Audinategroupltd Company Profile

Audinate Group Limited provides professional digital audio networking technologies worldwide. It offers Dante Controller, a software application that enables users to route audio and configure devices on a Dante network; Dante Virtual Soundcard, which turns the computer into a Dante-powered workstation, integrating the PC or Mac with Dante audio devices on the user network; Dante Via, an easy-to-use software that delivers unprecedented multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; and Dante Domain Manager, a network management software for Dante systems.

