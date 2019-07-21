Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $121.71 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.65 ($141.46).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €112.00 ($130.23) on Thursday. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a market cap of $133.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

