Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAKK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities cut AJ Bell to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Lydur Gudmundsson sold 3,229,625 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £3,940,142.50 ($5,148,494.05).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

