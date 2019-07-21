Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

NYSE BSAC opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $643.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,149,000 after buying an additional 433,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,172,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 114,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 622.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 75,779 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,106,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,928,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.