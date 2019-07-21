Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 46,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.