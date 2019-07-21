Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.93 ($5.73).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

