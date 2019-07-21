Bank of America Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.66 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,441,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,226,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 207,621.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,204,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,205 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.