Barclays Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.90 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €4.93 ($5.73).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

